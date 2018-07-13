From 10,000 to 15,000 Croatian fans to visit FIFA World Cup final

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM From 10,000 to 15,000 Croatian fans will visit the 2018 FIFA World Cup's final match, in which Team Croatia will play against Team France, head of the Croatian team's fan club Tomislav Mileis said at a TASS news conference.

The World Cup final will be held at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on July 15.

"As you know, about 4 million applications for the final were received from fans. I can say that 10,000-15,000 Croatians will come for the final. My concerns now are to help people get tickets for the match," Mileis said.

Team Croatia qualified for the FIFA World Cup final for the first time in history.