From Astana to Yerevan photo exhibition unveiled

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM A photo exhibition themed The Capitals of World: From Astana to Yerevan has unveiled at the Yerevan subway, our own correspondent reports.

The exhibition is devoted to the 20th anniversary of Astana and 2,800th anniversary of Yerevan. It features unique photos from the backfiles of Kazinform News Agency, Kazakh Foreign Ministry and National Archives.



About 100 photos of Astana buildings featuring Baitereke Monument, Palace of Peace and Reconciliation, Akorda, Khan Shatyr, Khazret Sultan Mosque, etc., are showcased at the subway stations of Yerevan.



The exhibition showcases contemporary Astana, historic photos of the capital city photos, dating back to 1916, and people, living in the capitals, also unique historic photos of Yerevan signts.



Armenian Culture Minister Lilit Makunts, PMs, reps of Yerevan Mayor's Office, foreign diplomatic missions and international organizations took part in its solemn opening.



The exhibition will last until July 10.











