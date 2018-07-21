From early morning, hundreds of people coming to say farewell to Denis Ten

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty citizens are coming to attend the civil funeral service for Denis Ten, Kazinform correspondent reports.

People began gathering at the entrance of the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace from 7 a.m. local time. Hundreds of people came with flowers to pay tribute to the great figure skater and the pride of Kazakhstan.

The civil funeral will start at 10 a.m. After that, he will be buried in the cemetery in the village of Druzhba.

On July 20, both suspects in the murder of Denis Ten - Nuraly Kiyassov and Arman Kudaibergenov were taken into custody.

It is to be recalled that the tragic accident happened on July 19 in Almaty when Denis Ten was attacked and stabbed by two men who tried to steal mirrors from his car. As a result of the stab wound in the thigh Denis lost 3 liters of blood. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital where physicians were fighting for his life. He remained in critical condition and was clinging to his life for almost three hours.







