From spring-like weather to snowstorms: December in Kazakhstan (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The beginning of December 2015 was unseasonably warm for Kazakhstan. Temperatures reached as high as +3,+8°C in some parts of the country. Northern areas of Kazakhstan were doused by rain showers and slush and hit by winds gusting up to 15-25 mps.

Spring-like weather was observed in southern Kazakhstan where mercury reached +13,+18°C.

However, in the middle of the month the situation changed for worse. Frosts hit northern, central and eastern Kazakhstan. As a result, residents of Astana, Kostanay, Kokshetau, Petropavlovsk, Pavlodar and Karaganda were tormented by black ice.

Blizzards, heavy snowfalls and poor visibility forced authorities to close highways and cancel flights across the country.









































