Frontier guard hit by car in Zhambyl region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A border patrol agent was hit by car in Zhambyl region.

As the press service of the National Security Committee Frontier Service informs, the frontier guards of Korday checkpoint stopped an Audi C4 car for document inspection. 4 people were inside the car. The driver and the passengers refused to submit their documents for entering the borderland and started effing. One of the passengers stepped out of the car and opened the barrier, while the driver hit a senior frontier officer by car who fell down on the hood. Another frontier guard fired off a warning shot after which the car stopped. The driver and the passengers were detained and transferred to the internal affairs department of the Korday district. They turned out to be the residents of Korday district.