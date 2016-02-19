  • kz
    Frontier guards detained man carrying 12.5 kg jade stone in his backpack

    11:53, 19 February 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The frontier guards of Kazakhstan have detained a man, resident of Kazakhstan, who attempted to smuggle 12.5 kg of jade stone through the Khorgos checkpoint.

    As the Kazakh National Security Committee’s Frontier Service told Kazinform, the detainee was walking from Kazakhstan territory to the International Centre for Near-Border Cooperation.

    As it was found out, the man had a 12.5 kg jade stone hidden in his backpack.

    Investigation has been launched.

