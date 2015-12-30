Frost -32 expected in northern parts of Kazakhstan, ice-slick and sleet in southern parts on New Year&#39;s Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather is not going to be favourable on New Year's Day, "Kazhydromet" informs.

The cyclone that was formed over the south Caspian Sea would be moving towards the northeastern parts of Kazakhstan and bring snowfalls, strong wind and blizzards.

Thus, precipitation, sleet, fog, ice-slick and strong wind are expected in the southern parts of Kazakhstan.

At the same time the cold anti-cyclone formed over the northern part of Russia will be moving towards Western Siberia. It will impact the northern parts of Kazakhstan, which is going to result in a drop of the temperature to -23-32 degrees Celsius.