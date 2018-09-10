  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Frosts and rain to strike greater part of Kazakhstan

    13:21, 10 September 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to observe autumn spell, while the west and south of the country are expected to enjoy summer-like warm weather, Kazhydromet weather forecast for three days to come reads. 

    Rains and snow mixed and cold snap are predicted to hit northern, central and eastern regions of Kazakhstan on September 11-13. Air temperature will drop to stand below the climate normal by 2-4 degrees Celsius, while just the west and south are set to enjoy temperature above normal.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!