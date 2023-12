NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Akmola, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions are expected today to face fog, ice-slick and wind gusting 15-20 m/s, Kazhydromet reports.

Pavlodar is set to observe fog, strong and wind and ice-slick in the nighttime.

Patches of fog are forecast to blanket Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions.

Ice-slick is expected to grip Karaganda region in the morning and night.