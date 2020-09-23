  • kz
    Frosts forecast for southeast of Kazakhstan

    14:37, 23 September 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for September 23-25, Kazinform reports.

    The northern and eastern sections of Kazakhstan keep remaining under the Atlantic cyclone during the week, brining chilly weather with precipitation and strong wind.

    The weather in the greater part of the country is to be under the influence of the western anticyclone, resulting in no precipitation. Frosts are to hit the southeastern part here and there.

    Dry and warm weather is predicted for west.


