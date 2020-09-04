Frosts to batter capital and 5 rgns of Kazakhstan on Sep 5

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Frosts are expected in the capital and five regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the national met office Kazhydromet.

Frosts are to batter locally Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, north of Karaganda regions at night of September 5 with drop in temperate to 1-3 degrees Celsius. On the same day, ground frosts will grip the capital Nur-Sultan, with the mercury to fall to 2 degrees Celsius. Probability of storm is 90-95%.