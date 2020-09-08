Frosts to hit 4 rgns of Kazakhstan on Sept 8

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for September 8 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The greater part of Kazakhstan is to be under the influence of the anticyclone, resulting in weather without precipitation. The northern, eastern and central parts of the country are to see unstable weather conditions due to weather fronts that are to bring thunderstorms. Fog and wind at 15-20 mps are to hit the country locally.

Wind at 15-20 mps is to blow here and there in East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda regions as well as in Turkestan region at daytime and in Mangistau region at night. Fog is to blanket locally Pavlodar, Akmola, Zhambyl regions as well as North Kazakhstan region at night and East Kazakhstan region at night and in the morning.

Temperature is to fall to 1-3 degrees Celsius here and there in Karaganda, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.

High fire hazard is to persist in Atyrau, most of Kyzylorda, locally in Karaganda, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe regions.