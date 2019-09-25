Frosts to hit Kazakhstan on September 25

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Unstable weather is expected in Kazakhstan on September 25, Kazinform reported.

According to Kazhydromet, in the North Kazakhstan region wind is expected to increase to 15-20 m/s. Fog will blanket the region during night hours.

Wind intensification will reach 15-20 m/s in Akmola, Kostanay, Karaganda regions. Fog is forecast in the area.

Thunderstorm is forecast for Almaty region. Strong wind of 15-20 m/s is expected to hit Turkestan, East Kazakhstan regions.

Foggy weather is predicted for Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar regions.

Nighttime frosts of 1-3°C are expected in some areas of Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.

Extreme fire hazard persists in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, some areas of Zhambyl, the south and southeast parts of Karaganda, the south of West Kazakhstan regions.