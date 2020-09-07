Frosts, wind, fog in store for Kazakhstan on Sep 7

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional thunderstorm is to hit most parts of Kazakhstan on September 7, and only the south and west of the country are to see weather without precipitation. Fog, wind, and even dust storm, which is to hit west Kazakhstan, are also forecast, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Karaganda region is to see temperature fall to 1-3 degrees Celsius locally.

Fog is to blanket locally Kostanay, East Kazakhstan regions as well as Akmola region at night and in the morning, with wind is to blow 15-20 mps.

Wind at 15-20 mps is forecast for Turkestan, Almaty, Mangistau, Atyrau, Karaganda regions as well as North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions in the afternoon, while dust storm is to hit Mangistau and Atyrau regions.

Thunderstorm is to hit Almaty as well as Karaganda region at day time. Fog is expected to blanket Zhambyl region locally.

Hire fire hazard is to remain in Atyrau, much of Kyzylorda, locally in Karaganda, Turkestan, south of West Kazakhstan regions.