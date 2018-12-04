Frosty weather predicted in Kazakhstan on Dec 4

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On December 4, the anticyclone will cause frosty weather without precipitation in most of Kazakhstan, while the northern and eastern regions of the country will see snow, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

Patchy fog, blowing snow, and ice slick are expected in North Kazakhstan region.

Zhambyl, Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions will also see patches of fog. The wind speed will reach 15-20 meters per second.

Patchy fog is expected in Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, Pavlodar, and Mangistau regions. Besides, roads will be icy in Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions.

As for East Kazakhstan region, there will be low-drifting snow.