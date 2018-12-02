Frosty weather to persist across Kazakhstan on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Frosty weather with little precipitation will linger across Kazakhstan on Sunday, December 2. Slight snowfall is forecast in the north, southeast and southwest of Kazakhstan, the southwest will also see bleak wind and blizzard, Kazinfrom has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket Akmola, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Almaty, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions.



Blizzard will pound parts of North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions. Gusts will reach 22 mps in Almaty region.



Most roads in Atyrau, Mangistau, and Karaganda regions will be coated in ice.