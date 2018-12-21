Frosty weather with no precipitation forecast for Kazakhstan on Fri

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Greater part of Kazakhstan will see frosty weather without precipitation today, December 21. Parts of the country will observe fog, black ice, blizzard, and stiff wind, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, parts of East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Almaty, and North Kazakhstan regions.



Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Almaty, and North Kazakhstan regions. Gusts may reach 23 mps in Zhambyl region.



Blizzard will hit East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Turkestan, and Zhambyl regions.



Black ice will cover roads in Zhambyl, Almaty, and North Kazakhstan regions.