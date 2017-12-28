FС Kairat in talks with ex-Spartak player

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The former player of the Russian national team Vladimir Bystrov is in talks with the management of FC Kairat on the possibility of his transfer to the Almaty-based club, SPORT.INFORM.KZ reports.

Bystrov, 33, is famous for playing for FC Zenit in Saint-Petersburg and FC Spartak in Moscow. The Russian winger appeared for the Russian national football team in 47 matches and scored 4 goals. However, his career has been on the wane recently. And, following the example of his ex-club mate Andrey Arshavin who plays in Kazakhstan now, Vladimir is looking for ways to reset his sports career.



What the management of FC Kairat is looking for is a center forward, Bystrov is more of a winger. So, his transfer is definitely not a priority for winter transfer window and that means his chances are 50-50. It should be noted that negotiations are held at the level of the club's owner Kairat Boranbayev.



Bystrov last played for the Russian Premier League's Tosno appearing on the pitch only three times. Before his transfer to Tosno, he played for Krasnodar and Anzhi.