    Fugitive person extradited to Iran by Kazakhstan

    14:18, 24 April 2016
    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - A fugitive foreign citizen wanted in Iran on charge of fraud was extradited to Iran by Kazakhstan in cooperation with department of international affairs of Judiciary and Iran's Interpol.

    A man accused for fraud, who had been prosecuted by judicial official in Iran was arrested in Kazakhstan and extradited to Iran last Tuesday April 19, 2016 through cooperation of interpol.
    The move was made as per an extradition protocol signed by the two countries.
    He is citizen of one of Iran's northern neighboring countries and now is in the hands of Iranian judicial officials, IRNA reports.

