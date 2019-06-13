Fuglsang in Top 10 in Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 4
Kazakh national champion Alexey Lutsenko finished in the top 20 (17th on 1'30"). He sits now in eighth position overall. After the 26,1-kilometer-long ITT, Astana Pro Team is now second in the Team Classification.
It was my first race on our new Argon 18 TT bike and the first time since a while that I did an ITT like this, so I'm pleased with today's result. I felt good on the climb and I had power in my legs, I'm happy about that because we already had some hard stages here in the Dauphiné and today I already felt good in the morning, so I'm happy with that. That I came too short today to take over the yellow jersey is OK, I think I'm in a good position now, in 2017 I also didn't wear the jersey until the final day. The GC was not my main goal, I just want to test my shape towards the Tour, but of course, I will fight for it if there's an opportunity to win this race, said Jakob Fuglsang.
Tomorrow the race continues with Stage 5, starting in Boën-sur-Lignon to finish in Voiron after 201 kilometers.