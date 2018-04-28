Fuglsang in top 15 of GC at Stage 3 of Tour de Romandie

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - After a 13th place in today's ITT, Jakob Fuglsang moved up in the General Classification to a 15th place. The Time Trial was one for the climbers, and Egan Bernal was the fastest climber of the day, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

"Maybe I started a bit too fast, because in the second part I didn't felt as strong anymore. It was a hard climb, but it helped me that I could overtake two riders in the first part. At the end I was surprised that I lost this much time on my competitors, there were some really strong riders out there today. So that means that tomorrow will be all or nothing. But that's the same for more guys that hoped for more today, so we will see what happens tomorrow," said Jakob Fuglsang.

In the 9,9km-long ITT, the climbers could show themselves as it was a climb right from the start until the finish line. The leader of Astana Pro Team at this year's Tour de Romandie, Jakob Fuglsang, set the best time with his ride (26'58"). But he couldn't enjoy the ‘hot seat' for too long, as Simon Spilak set a new best time. At the end of the day, Fuglsang finished on a 13th place on 1'48" of winner Egan Bernal.

Because of today's stage, Jakob Fuglsang moved up from a 33th place to a 15th place, just before the important mountain stage of tomorrow, that could be decisive for the final GC. In tomorrow's stage, the riders will face 149.2km-long stage with two 2nd cat. climbs and three out of the 1st category.