Full ‘Ayka' version screened at 1st Almaty Film Festival

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - On Saturday, guests and participants of the I Almaty Film Festival were the first in the world to see the complete version of Russian drama Ayka starring Kazakh actress Samal Yeslyamova, Kazinform reports.

Recall that Yeslyamova won the Best Actress Prize at the Cannes Film Festival 2018 for her role in Ayka.







The opening ceremony of the festival was held at the Palace of Republic. Almaty mayor Bauyrzhan Baibek addressed the opening ceremony, noting that the holding of the festival will give a new momentum to the development of cinematography in Kazakhstan.



Ayka was screened at the end of the opening ceremony. It was the first time the complete version of the drama was screened for a wide audience.



Earlier President of the Festival Akan Satayev, directors Askar Bimendin and Nurstas Adambay, guests of the festival American filmmaker Rob Minkoff, head of the jury Sergey Bodrov, Kazakhstani actors Yerden Telemissov, Dinara Baktybayeva, Gulnaz Zholanova, Yerbolat Toguzakov, Assel Sagatova and many others walked the red carpet of the festival.











