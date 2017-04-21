Full completion of Expo 2017 construction to be in mid-May

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Construction of Expo 2017 sites will be fully completed in the middle of May. Chairman of the Board of Directors of National Company "Astana EXPO-2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov told about it at a meeting chaired by the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"As of today, 18 of 20 exhibition sites have been constructed. Construction of two other sites is underway. These are a Congress Centre and a hotel. As to the hotel, it was redesigned. Besides, we attracted an investor. This resulted in cost decrease by KZT20bn. Taking into account this investment the budget expenditure will be reduced by KZT30bn. Regarding the Congress Centre, according to your instruction it was redesigned. This allowed, firstly, to expand its functionalities, and, secondly, to cut the expenditure by KZT9bn. Construction of these two sites must be completed in the mid-May", Yessimov reported to the President.

According to him, after redesigning the Congress Centre it will be possible to hold exhibitions, conferences, forums and seminars there.

In return, the Head of State reminded Yessimov that the presidents of the countries participating in Expo 2017 will meet in the Congress Centre.

Sembol and BI-group are the contractors of the mentioned sites.