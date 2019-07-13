Full house at Kazakh pianist’s first concert in London

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Winner of numerous international competitions and one of Kazakhstan's most promising young performers, pianist Nurgul Nussipzhanova recently performed at the headquarters of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The concert was organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UK and the EBRD to celebrate the Day of the Capital of Kazakhstan, as part of the «Rukhani Janghyru« program, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in the UK.

A graduate of the KurmangazyKazakh National Conservatory, who has already performed in major music hallsacross Europe as well as at New York's Carnegie Hall, Mrs. Nussipzhanova playedto a full house at her first concert in London.

In addition to classicalpieces composed by Pyotr Tchaikovsky and Alexander Scriabin, Mrs. Nussipzhanovadelighted her audience with an insight into Kazakh culture through the works oflegendary Kazakh composers, including Adilzhan Tolukpayev's Yapurai, AleksandrZataevich's Ainamkoz, and Nagym Mendygaliyev's Poem-Legend of Dombra.

Prior to the concert, theAdvisor to EBRD Managing Director on Central Asia and Russia, Eastern Europeand the Caucasus Evgeny Ofrikhter greeted the guests and spoke about the Bank'sactivities in Central Asia and projects in Kazakhstan.

Counselor of the Embassy ofKazakhstan in the UK Maxat Ibrayev thanked the EBRD for its help in organizingthe concert. He also briefed the audience about the «Rukhani Janghyru»program initiated by the First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy NursultanNazarbayev, as well as outlining the Kazakh diplomatic mission's cultural andeducational projects implemented as part of the program.

The event was attended by UKpoliticians, business executives and cultural figures, the diplomatic corps, aswell as Kazakh citizens who came to support their compatriot and enjoy themusic of the Great Steppe. Among the honored guests were the UK PrimeMinister's Trade Envoy for Kazakhstan Baroness Emma Nicholson and EBRD ManagingDirector for Communications Jonathan Charles.