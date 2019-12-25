Full skeleton of a 20-million-year-old fish unearthed in Kazakhstan

RUDNY. KAZINFORM For the first time the fossil skeleton of a fish that lived 20 million years ago was found near Kashar village not far from the town of Rudny, Kostanay region.

The skeletal remains were unearthed in the open-pit mine of the Sokolov-Sarbai mining and refining complex.

According to the chief geologist of the mining complex, Nikolai Solomin, in the prehistoric years there was an ocean with rich ichthyofauna in the region.

The fossils will be taken to the museum.