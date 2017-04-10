Full team of Kazakh boxers to fight at Asian Championship in Tashkent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The capital of Uzbekistan will host Asian Boxing Championship from April 30 through May 7, 2017 , Asian Boxing Confederation reported.

Registration of teams participating in the continental qualification championships to pass on to the World Championship in Hamburg was completed in late March, the Confederation reports.

"According to preliminary information we expect over 200 boxers from 29 countries. And, as the President of our Confederation Serik Konakbayev noted, it is crucial for us to see participation of such countries as Afghanistan, Bhutan, Libya, Pakistan and Syria. Despite the challenging situation, these states find ways to develop boxing", Executive Director of Asian Boxing Confederation Bagdaulet Turekhanov said



Full rosters of 13 countries were registered as follows: India, Iran, Jordan, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan and South Korea.

"Considering the last decade dynamics of the Asian Championships: in 2007 in Mongolia 144 boxers from 18 countries participated, in 2009 in China - 119 boxers from 18 countries, in 2011 South Korea - 135 boxers from 22 countries, in 2013 in Jordan - 162 participants from 27 countries and in 2015 in Thailand - 188 athletes represented 28 countries of the continent, we can say that this statistics demonstrates steady development of boxing in our region", Turekhanov noted.

Sport complex "Uzbekistan" will be the venue for the main boxing championships starting on April 30, and the final fights will be held on May 7, 2017.