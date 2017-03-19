Full video of Golovkin vs. Jacobs fight hits the web

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The full video of Gennady Golovkin vs. Daniel Jacobs fight at Madison Square Garden has hit the web, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The video was posted on World Boxing YouTube channel.



As a reminder, by outlasting Jacobs, Gennady Golovkin won the longest and the toughest fight in his career taking his record to 37-0.



According to ESPN, Golovkin earned $2.5 million for the 12-round fight.



"I respect Daniel Jacobs and he did a very good job and clean job and respect my team and all people that support me. Daniel Jacobs is my favorite fighter, clean, good quality, very good fighter," Golovkin said after the fight.



It was announced that Golovkin's next is likely to be held in Astana on June 17.



