Fundamental principles of Kazakhstan Constitution to remain unchanged - Constitutional Council Chairman Igor Rogov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Possible amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan will affect redistribution of the powers of authority. Chairperson of the Constitutional Council Igor Rogov says.

"If you thoroughly followed the statements made by the President, you could note that he emphasized the necessity of redistributing the powers of authority in favor of the Parliament and the Government. These modifications, of course, will require to insert some amendments to the Constitution. But I would like to say that when we talk about constitutionality, the stability of the Constitution, we should think about the number of the amendments made. On the contrary, we should emphasize the quality of these amendments," he added.

Rogov said also, that the Constitution may be amended only in the case when the country needs more effective mechanism of execution of the Constitution and the laws.

"The fundamental principles of our Constitution - sovereignty of the country, independence of Kazakhstan, constitutional rights and freedoms of the person and the citizen - will remain unchanged. Even if we insert any amendments to the main document of the country, these changes will just broaden these rights, freedoms and competencies of other authorities," he noted.

He could not say precisely when the Constitution would be amended. "Let's wait for the regular session of the Parliament, the addresses of the President at some or other events, and probably soon we will know the concrete changes in Kazakhstan's legal system," he added.