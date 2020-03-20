Funds worth $6 trillion mobilized worldwide to soften COVID-19 impact

MADRID. KAZINFORM Financial institutions, central banks, and governments across the world have launched a slew of measures and allocated over $6 trillion in funds to mitigate the economic impact of the new coronavirus pandemic.

With the 2008 economic crisis still fresh in everyone's mind, authorities are acting on the common goal of saving the economy from the impact of the disease, which has forced businesses to shut down in a growing number of countries, paralyzed international travel and disrupted global supply chains, EFE reports.