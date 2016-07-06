Funeral prayers held for cops who foiled attack on Prophet's Mosque

JEDDAH. KAZINFORM - Funeral prayers where held for the four soldiers who were killed in a blast on Monday while preventing a bomber from entering the Prophet's Mosque.

After Isha prayers on Tuesday, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Naif and Madinah Gov. Faisal bin Salman were amongst hundreds of thousands of worshipers at the Prophet's Mosque to offer the ‘Janaza' prayer to the martyrs, Arab News reports.



Earlier, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman vowed to hit back with an ‘iron fist' anyone corrupting ‘minds of youth' with extremist ideology.



The Crown Prince visited those injured at Al-Ansar hospital and assured the public that the kingdom's security continues to be strengthened in the wake of current attacks.



Upon arrival at the mosque, the crown prince and the region's governor payed their respects to Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) and his companions at their grave before offering Isha prayers.



Source: Arab News