Funeral service in memory of Kozy-Korpesh Dzhanburchin to be held on Feb 14

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Funeral service in memory of Chairman of the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budget Kozy-Korpesh Dzhanburchin will be held on February 14, his colleague and Majilis deputy Omarkhan Oksikbayev told Kazinform correspondent.

"The funeral service will tentatively be held at 9:30 a.m. at the Gorkiy Russian Drama Theater," MP Oksikbayev said.



In his words, Dzhanburchin will be laid to rest at the National Pantheon in Astana.



Earlier it was reported that Chairman of the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budget Kozy-Korpesh Dzhanburchin passed away aged 57 of acute heart failure.