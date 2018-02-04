Futsal Euro-2018: Kazakhstan proceeds to quarterfinals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan played out a 1-1 draw against Russia in its second game at Euro-2018 in Slovenia and took first place in the Group B, SPORTINFORM reports.

Russia won all four previous face-offs between the two teams, the latest of which was in the Euro-2016 qualifiers when Russians won 2-1.

Having taken the first place, Kazakhs achieved the new high for them at the European championships. In 2016 the team became the first debutant to win medals of futsal Euro.

The rival of Team Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals will be determined in the Group A face-off between Italy and Slovenia.