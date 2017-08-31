Futsal Kairat beats four-times UEFA Cup winners

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty futsal club Kairat defeated the Spanish Inter FS 3-2, taking revenge for the defeat in the UEFA Cup semi-final in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The teams met, in the municipality of Torrejón de Ardoz which is a part of the Community of Madrid in the framework of the "Memorial Manuel Saorín Ciudad de Torrejón" tournament dedicated to the 40th anniversary of Inter FS.

Earlier in April, after a 2-3 loss to Inter in the UEFA Futsal Cup semi-finals in Almaty, the coach of the Kazakh team Cacau said that the club lacked strong rivals during preparation for the tournament and said that from then on Kairat would play against the leading European futsal clubs more frequently.

Almaty futsal club Kairat is a two-time UEFA Cup winner.