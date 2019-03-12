MANCHESTER. KAZINFORM We're looking for 100 of the world's most talented, motivated and passionate student journalists to attend an intensive media training programme.

You'll receive exclusive coaching from world-leading editors, broadcasters, writers and reporters, and see how publishers around the world are using technology to find stories and bring them to life like never before, the British Council's official website reads.



Are you the future of journalism?

Apply now for Future News Worldwide 2019. The deadline is 12.00 (noon) GMT on 21 March 2019.

Future News Worldwide 2019 will take place on 16 and 17 July at Reuters UK headquarters in Canary Wharf, London. The conference is free for successful applicants and travel and accommodation costs will be covered.

You can apply if you're an undergraduate or postgraduate student or recent graduate and aged 18-25. Applications are welcome from anywhere in the world.

What is Future News Worldwide?

Future News Worldwide identifies, trains and connects the next generation of global journalists. It is a partnership programme between the British Council and some of the world's leading media organisations.

The aim is to support young people to develop a wide range of journalism skills and to establish the UK as a global leader in the nurturing of young journalists and media figures.

The programme centres around a two-day conference in London, with English as the working language. The conference offers aspiring young journalists opportunities to develop practical and editorial skills and hear directly from some of the world's most high-profile industry leaders, with a mixture of talks, interactive panel sessions, workshops and hands-on experiences. See highlights of the 2018 conference for a taster!

After the conference, delegates will be part of a year-round global alumni network, helping them to engage with one another, implement their learning and continue their professional development.