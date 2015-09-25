G. Abdykalikova held several meetings within Eurasian Women&#39;s Forum in St. Petersburg

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova met with Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Natalia Kachanova within the framework of the Eurasian Women's Forum in St. Petersburg.

G. Abdykalikova noted that the relations between the two countries were very friendly and close. Besides, a good legal framework that includes several dozens of bilateral documents signed at different levels serves as a good foundation for effective partnership.

G. Abdykalikova also met with Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan Idzhan Guseinova and Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly of the RSA Solomon Tsenoli. The interlocutors discussed the issues of legislative and law-enforcement practice in regard to women, protection of maternity and children, participation in the EXPO-2017.

During the first part of the day G. Abdykalikova took part in the ceremony of giving awards of the Inter-parliamentary Assembly of CIS member states "Life tree" and awards of the Eurasian Women's Forum. In the afternoon, she met with Deputy Director General of the ILO Sandra Polaski. The sides discussed a wide range of issues in the sphere of regulation of labour relations and protection of labour. G. Abdykalikova informed S. Polaski about the implementation of the initiated by the Head of State five institutional reforms, National Plan "100 specific steps" and the new economic policy "Nurly Zhol" aimed at all-round modernization of the country. Besides, she informed her interlocutor about the modernization of the pension system of Kazakhstan and about the process of consideration of a project on technical cooperation with ILO aimed at increase of the effectiveness of the policy in sphere of employment of the youth in the CIS. In conclusion of the meeting G. Abdykalikova noted the important role of the ILO in education and development of Kazakhstani specialists.