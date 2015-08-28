G. Abdykalikova held talks with Prime Minister of Japan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova pays a working visit to Tokyo on the invitation of Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe for participation in the 2nd sitting of the World Association of Women - "WAW! Tokyo 2015".

As the press service of the Akorda informs, Secretary of State met with Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe and held talks with Minister of Education, Culture, Sport, Science and Technologies of Japan H. Shimomura. The sides exchanged opinions on the prospects of development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation and on cooperation in the sphere of sport between Kazakhstan and Japan.

G. Abdykalikovan noted the importance of activation of exchange between higher education institutions and research centers of the two countries and proposed to organize trips of Japanese scientists to the leading universities of Kazakhstan and accordingly the trips of Kazakhstani scientists to Japanese research and education centers for establishing cooperation at a higher level. Besides, it was proposed to update the existing agreement in the sphere of culture.

During the meeting with State Minister in charge of Women's Empowerment, Administrative Reforms and Civil Service of Japan H. Arimura the issues of cooperation within the implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps", in the sphere of administrative management and public service in particular. Besides, the parties expressed their readiness for experience exchange in the sphere of promotion of economic activity of women. G. Abdykalikova invited H. Arimura to take part in the panel session of the Astana Economic Forum in 2016, which is dedicated to the leadership of women.

The issues regarding new opportunities for Japanese businessmen that are open now thanks to implementation of "Nurly Zhol" Program were discussed at the meeting with Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan Y. Miyazawa. Besides, the interlocutors discussed the participation of Japanese companies in the international exhibition EXPO-2017. It is believed that the pavilion of Japan will be one of the biggest ones at the exhibition.

At the meeting with the Minister of Healthcare, Labour and Social Protection of Population Y. Shiozaki the issues regarding establishment of new contacts in the medical sphere, study of the experience of Japan in introduction of the compulsory medical insurance for the population and the cooperation of the pharmaceutical sector were discussed.

Besides, G. Abdykalikova met with the heads of the Agency for International Cooperation of Japan and with the heads of the mission of the OECD in Tokyo and discussed the issues of cooperation and exchange of experience for development of the KazAID and use of the expert potential of the OECD for the analysis of development of the economic policy of the country.