G. Abdykalikova noted necessity of celebration of 25th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan at high level (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova chaired a sitting of the state commission on holding of celebration of the 25th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan in the Akorda today.

"On the instruction of the President of Kazakhstan, the Government jointly with civil society institutions implements an action plan dedicated the 25th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan. Today, we will discuss the process of implementation of the planned events including those that were scheduled to be held in the regions," G Abdykalikova said.

During the sitting the participants exchanged opinions and discussed the key issues of cooperation and coordination of the work of the state bodies in regard to holding of the events dedicated to the 25th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan.

Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev informed about the planned work on information coverage of the events and Minister of Education and Science Erlan Sagadiyev informed about the work on involvement of the youth and youth organizations into celebration of the date. Besides, Deputy Governor of West Kazakhstan region Marat Togzhanov told about celebration of the event in the region.

Upon completion of the sitting, the Secretary of State noted the necessity of organization of the celebratory events at a high level. She also gave a number of specific instructions.