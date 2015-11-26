G.Abdykalikova: One of the main goals of EXPO-2017 is demonstration of unique culture and traditions of Kazakh people

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova has taken part in a meeting on preparation and organization of a cultural program during the international exhibition "EXPO-2017". The event was held at the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan.

According to the press service of Akorda, the meeting was also attended by representatives of the Ministry for Culture and Sports, Astana city administration office, as well as JSC "NC" Astana EXPO-2017".

In her speech Secretary of State stressed that one of the main purposes of the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 is demonstration of the unique culture and traditions of Kazakhstani people. Vice Minister of Culture and Sports G.Ahmedyarov, deputy Mayor of Astana E.Amanshayev and First Deputy Chairman of JSC "NC" Astana EXPO-2017" A.Pirmetov reported at the meeting on the preparation and organization of cultural programs during EXPO-2017. Under the request of President Nursultan Nazarbayev the Ministry for Culture and Sports in cooperation with JSC "NC" Astana EXPO-2017" have developed a comprehensive program which includes cultural and entertainment events demonstrating history, culture and traditions of Kazakhstani people. Following the meeting, Secretary of State has given a number of specific instructions to state bodies.