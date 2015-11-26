  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    G.Abdykalikova: One of the main goals of EXPO-2017 is demonstration of unique culture and traditions of Kazakh people

    15:53, 26 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Gulshara Abdykalikova has taken part in a meeting on preparation and organization of a cultural program during the international exhibition "EXPO-2017". The event was held at the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan.

    According to the press service of Akorda, the meeting was also attended by representatives of the Ministry for Culture and Sports, Astana city administration office, as well as JSC "NC" Astana EXPO-2017".

    In her speech Secretary of State stressed that one of the main purposes of the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 is demonstration of the unique culture and traditions of Kazakhstani people. Vice Minister of Culture and Sports G.Ahmedyarov, deputy Mayor of Astana E.Amanshayev and First Deputy Chairman of JSC "NC" Astana EXPO-2017" A.Pirmetov reported at the meeting on the preparation and organization of cultural programs during EXPO-2017. Under the request of President Nursultan Nazarbayev the Ministry for Culture and Sports in cooperation with JSC "NC" Astana EXPO-2017" have developed a comprehensive program which includes cultural and entertainment events demonstrating history, culture and traditions of Kazakhstani people. Following the meeting, Secretary of State has given a number of specific instructions to state bodies.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan EXPO 2017 Akorda presidential residence Astana EXPO projects and technologies Other Governmental Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!