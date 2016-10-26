G. Abdykalikova praises activity of Akmola regional People’s Assembly

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova participated today in an extended meeting of the regional Council of Kazakhstan People's Assembly dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the country's independence.

Governor of the region Sergey Kulagin, Deputy Chairman-Chief of the Kazakhstan People’s Assembly Secretariat Eraly Tugzhanov, members of the People’s Assembly and regional Assembly, representatives of the ethno-cultural associations and local community attended the event, the press service of Akorda informs.

Taking the floor, the Secretary of State said that Kazakhstan led by President Nursultan Nazarbayev had made a phenomenal breakthrough in building a democratic state within 25 years of its independence. “Our state sets an ambitious goal of entering the group of 30 most developed countries. We have created all required conditions for strengthening and developing Kazakhstani identity and unity based on nationality principle,” she noted.

G.Abdykalikova praised the activity of the regional People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan which unites more 100 leaders of public opinion. Over 40 ethnic and cultural associations contribute to implementation of Mangilik El patriotic idea.