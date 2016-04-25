G.Abdykalikova: Presidential Manifesto “The World. The 21st Century” proceeds from sincere concern over mankind’s destiny (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Presidential Manifesto "The World. The 21st Century" announced by him at the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington proceeds from sincere concern over the destiny of mankind. Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova said it today taking the floor at the enlarged meeting of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan.

The Manifesto “The World. The 21st Century” has caused a wide international resonance and has been included in the list of the UN’s official documents.

In her opinion, the initiatives of President N.Nazarbayev prove that Kazakhstan has formed as a sovereign state which enjoys respect and authority around the globe.

“The next initiative which was added into the final communique of the XII Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation launches the process of Islamic reconciliation as a new model of relations in the Muslim world. We can see that in all its foreign policy initiatives Kazakhstan strictly follows the logic of development of relations applied in its internal policy,” the Secretary of State added.

