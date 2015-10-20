G. Abdykalikova: Special attention must be paid to issues of employment of women in Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - A visit of Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova to North Kazakhstan region ended with a meeting with women of the region, the press service of the head of the region informs.

In her welcome address G. Abdykalikova noted business activity of the women of North Kazakhstan region.

"The National Plan "100 specific steps" was developed on the instruction of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. This is the way to joining the top 30 most developed world countries. While implementing the plan, special attention must be paid to the issues of employment of women, support of entrepreneurship among women, support of maternity and strengthening of family values and promotion of healthy lifestyle," G. Abdykalikova emphasized.

She also stressed three aspects important for future strengthening of the role of women in the society through the prism of family. These are productive employment, improvement of health of families, spiritual and moral education. Upon completion of the meeting G. Abdykalikova gave some specific instructions to the heads of the regions.

Head of North Kazakhstan region Erik Sultanov also noted that development of business qualities and leadership traits of women has highly important meaning.