    G. Atamkulova appointed head of «Agricultural Credit Corporation» JSC

    16:51, 17 June 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gulnaz Atamkulova has been appointed chairperson of the board of "Agricultural Credit Corporation" JSC, the press service of the company informs.

    By the decision of the Board of Directors of "Agricultural Credit Corporation" JSC Gulnaz Atamkulova has been named chairperson of the board of the company.

    "Introducing the new head of the corporation Chairman of the Board of "National Holding "KazAgro" JSC Nurlybek Maleolov noted that the experience of Gulnaz Atamkulova would allow her to increase the effectiveness of the company's activity," the statement reads.

    Tags:
    Agro-industrial complex development Appointments, dismissals Agriculture News Other Governmental Authorities
