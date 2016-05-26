  • kz
    G-Global platform can be used for generation of global proposals on further development - Nazarbayev

    17:35, 26 May 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has suggested using the G-Global platform for generation of global proposals on further development.

    He put forward his proposal at a plenary session within the 9th Astana Economic Forum on Thursday.
    "Forums in China, Russia, Kazakhstan and Davos generate a lot of proposals. Those should be accumulated and result in new ideas," said the Kazakh leader, adding that such forums should not be held for the sake of rubbing shoulders and talking.
    "To this end I suggest using G-Global, the interactive and virtual platform initiated in Kazakhstan. Today it unites over 30,000 experts from 140 countries of the world," Nursultan Nazarbayev noted.
    The Head of State also stressed that the platform can become a good basis for joint work.

