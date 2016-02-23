G-Global to start operation in Kyzylorda region

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - Representatives of Kyzylorda region's administration office (Akimat) have signed a memorandum of cooperation with the association of legal entities "International Secretariat of G-Global".

According to the press service of the regional Akimat, the work will be carried out within the framework of long-term and significant for the region spheres as the development of green economy and eco-tourism, promotion of projects under the Akimat of Kyzylorda region and participation in the investment forum "Baikonur".

"G-Global" is a versatile platform that creates conditions for the international expert community for interactive, open and public discussions, debates concerning the issues of the global economy. The project is focused on discussion and elaboration of mechanisms to overcome the global financial crisis and is aimed to radically expand the number of participants in search of anti-crisis solutions.

"I am happy that some large-scale work is carried out in Kyzylorda region. Special Road Map will be developed for the implementation of the memorandum. Our main task is to attract investments in the Aral Sea region," said head of G-Global secretariat Serik Nugerbekov.