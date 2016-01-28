G. Golovkin&#39;s ready to hold &#39;Big drama show&#39; in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA (Super), IBO, IBF and WBC (Interim) middleweight champion Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin promised that in case of organization of any fight in Astana it would be the true "Big drama show".

"Organizing a fight in Astana? I would be glad to fight here. It does not exactly mean having to fight here, it could be just organization of a big professional boxing show. It would be great to show what professional boxing is to Astana," G. Golovkin said answering journalists' questions in Astana.

He also stressed that such a show would be new to Kazakhstan.

"We are specialists in the sphere of professional boxing. We'd like to arrange a big event in Kazakhstan," he noted.