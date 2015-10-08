G. Golovkin among 10 hardest hitting boxers over last decade

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bleacherreport.com compiled a list of the 10 hardest hitters in boxing over the last decade, Sports.kz informs.

Gennady Golovkin is ranked 5 th in the rankings. The first three spots are occupied by Vitaly and Wladimir Klitschko and Deontay Wilder.

"Gennady Golovkin has the appearance and demeanor of an affable physical education teacher. But in the ring, he lands thudding, fight-changing punches with dangerous intentions. As he prepares for his pay-per-view debut against David Lemieux later this month, Golovkin is riding a 20-fight KO streak. In his career, he has knocked out 30 of 33 opponents. His only three fights to go the distance were eight-rounders, all prior to 2008.

While Golovkin has yet to beat anybody who would rank as a future Hall of Famer, the opponents he has been knocking out are hardly tomato cans. He's consistently steamrolled opponents who don't generally find themselves knocked flat," the website writes.