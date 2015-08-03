G. Golovkin among top three boxers from post-Soviet space

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - BoxingPlanet.ru made a list of top 5 boxers from the post-Soviet space, Sports.kz informs.

Gennady Golovkin from Kazakhstan is ranked third on the list. G. Golovkin nicknamed GGG is the champion of the 2000 Junior World Boxing Championship, he is a winner of the first Spartakiad of Kazakhstan in 2001, winner of the oil producer countries cup held in 2001, champion of the 3 rd East Asian Games (2001), champion of the world of 2003, finalist of the 28 th Summer Olympic Games in Athens (2004). In his professional career he successfully defends his WBA, IBO and WBC titles.

The top 5 boxers from the post-Soviet space:

1. Wladimir Klitschko (64-3, 53 KO)

2. Sergey Kavalev (28-0-1, 25 KO)

2. G. Golovkin (33-0, 30 KO)

4. Ruslan Provodnikov (24-4, 17 KO)

5. Vasily Lomachenko (4-1, 2 KO).