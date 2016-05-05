G. Golovkin attended Rihanna&#39;s concert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World champion in the middleweight division Gennady Golovkin visited the Forum Arena in Inglewood where he recently defeated Dominic Wade, Sports.kz informs.

As the press service of the arena informed, this time GGG came to the arena to attend the Rihanna's concert.

"So great to have champ GGG back at the Forum for the Rihanna concert!" the press service of the Forum Arena tweeted.

"It's nice for GGG to come to a sold out The Forum Arena and not have to fight anyone," T. Loeffler also tweeted.