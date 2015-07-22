  • kz
    G. Golovkin: Borat not funny

    10:46, 22 July 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady was out in L.A. for the ESPYs last week - so we had to ask how he felt about Sacha Baron Cohen's portrayal of his homeland in the movie that made more than $260 MILLION worldwide, TMZ.com reports.

    Bottom line - he wasn't happy about it ... calling it "not funny," "stupid" and "dumb."

    A journalist asked him if he watched "Borat" movie. G. Golovkin replied, "Yeah, I did. It is not a true story. It isn't funny.

    "Do people in Kazakhstan find "Borat" offensive or funny?" the journalist conitnued.

    "I don't know, it is not funny to me. It seems stupid to me. It is not Kazakhstan. It is not real Kazakhstan!" he said.

    "If they made "Borat-2", would be in it?" - the journalist asked GGG and he heard an affirmative "no".

