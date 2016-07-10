  • kz
    G. Golovkin: Brook deserved my respect for his attempt to take my belts

    12:34, 10 July 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin commented on the decision of British boxer Kell Brook to fight him, Sports.kz informs.

    "I can't say anything bad about Brook. He is a great boxer. I know many boxers who refused to fight me, so I am a little bit surprised that Brook agreed to fight me, and I am very proud to have this fight. I do not know why Brook decided to move from 147 pounds up to 160 pounds, but I am going to be ready because he deserved my respect for this attempt to take all my belts from me," BoxingScene.com cites G. Golovkin.

     

     

